NGAO to play crucial role in restoration of Nairobi River Basin

National Government Administration Officers will play a crucial role in the restoration of the Nairobi River Basin in a government programme that begins on October 1, President William Ruto has said.

In the initiative called Climate WorX, the government is committed to ensuring that the Nairobi River becomes a commercial and recreational asset.

He noted that it will boost the city’s reputation as the country’s capital and the global environmental capital, being the host of the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP).

“Nairobi, the capital city of Kenya and host of UNEP, cannot have Nairobi River in its current state. The pollution of Nairobi River cannot represent the face of Kenya,” he said.

President Ruto spoke during a meeting with National Government Administration Officers from Nairobi County at the Kenya School of Government in Lower Kabete.

On Thursday 12th September 2024, during the launch of Climate WorX in Korogocho, the President said the initiative will engage 20,000 youth in its first phase to support climate and environmental restoration efforts in Nairobi County.

The program that officially begins on October 1, will soon expand to other counties with an additional 40,098 young Kenyans expected to join the initiative.

“We will extend the program to the four major cities—Kisumu, Mombasa, Eldoret, and Nakuru—within the month,” Ruto stated.

“An additional 40,098 youth will be engaged, with 10,000 of them allocated to other areas of Nairobi starting in early November. In December, we will roll out ClimateWorX across all remaining counties, onboarding 139,902 youth to ensure full national participation and impact.”

Overall, the program aims to engage 200,000 youth in combating climate change as Kenya works towards its ambitious goal of planting 15 billion trees by 2032.

