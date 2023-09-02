NGAO’s to be placed on performance contracts

All National Government Administration officers (NGAOs) will be on performance contracting to improve service delivery.

Speaking during the operationalization of Cherab sub-county in Isiolo County, Kindiki, directed senior administrators such as regional commissioners to regularly move out of the comfort of their offices and visit the ground to understand operations and ensure smooth operations.

NGAOs in the six North Rift Valley Counties and ASAL areas must work with security officers to upscale the war on cattle rustling, banditry, and terrorism, and thwart any attempts by armed criminals to regroup and water down efforts made in the pursuit of bandits, terrorists and other criminals.

Kindiki said that some of their deliverables will be ensuring safety and security in their areas of jurisdiction, registration of farmers, coordination of Government projects, and enrolment of children in school.

The CS Kindiki also promised that all the 27 sub-counties that were gazetted but yet to be operationalised will be commissioned within one year.

Cherab Sub-County now has the first Deputy County Commissioner.