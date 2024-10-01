Ngara B in Div.2 title race as KANBIS A ends season on a high

Ngara Sports Club B handlers believe Stray Lions C’s loss to Wolves B over the weekend puts them in a good position to win the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) title.

Ngara B consolidated the NPCA 50 overs – Division 2 lead despite not touching a bat at the weekend.

This is after their closest challengers for the title Stray Lions C suffered a shock 20-run loss to Wolves Cricket Club B at Viraj International Academy.

Reflecting on the title race, Ngara SC Team Manager Harsh Patel shared: “The weekend’s results give (Ngara B) an advantage to go into the next game but we need to continue our stretch of wins and not worry about other results and that way we will end up being champions.”

Stray Lions C won the toss and elected to filed first; with Wolves B being bowled out for 95 in 25.0 overs. In reply, the Lions were all out for 75 in 22.4 overs.

Meanwhile, newly crowned Super League champions Kanbis A ended the season on a high after defeating Sikh Union A by 1 wicket in the closest of margins.

After the match, Sikh Union skipper Sukhdeep Singh extolled his teammates for their spirited fight.

Steep Learning Curve

Sukhdeep: “It was a great performance from the team this season. We were tested as a team when we started so well in the first half of the season and lost our way in the last few games. It was a learning curve but one thing for sure we did enjoy as a team this season and we did put all efforts in every Sunday as we loved playing with each other.”

Sukhdeep also believes that the unity in the team helped them to celebrate all the wins together and support each other duringthe hardly fought losing games.

He continued: “We did learn a lot as individuals. It’s a ladder to climb slowly and we do believe we will be showing more maturity in the coming few seasons as we understand each other and play as a unit.”

Kanbis topped the team with a final cumulative total of 44 against Swamibapa A’s 36 whilst outgoing Champions Ruaraka A finished third on 32. Sikh Union finished fourth with a total of 24 despite losing their last four matches.

Sir Ali Triumphs

Sir Ali Muslim Club (SAMC A) settled for fifth position on the log with a total of 22 points after defeating Kenya Kongonis by 95 runs at home on Sunday, thanks to Hrushikesh Pawar’s 76 off 43. Sir Ali’s Gurdeep Singh hit 31 off 22 deliveries.

In the NPCA Division One 50 Overs League, Prashang Hirani of Swamibapa B Team smacked a 106-ball unbeaten century to enable his team defeat SCLPS YL B by 9 wickets.

Samaj B’s Vishal Bhojani- who is also the NPCA Fixtures Secretary – scored a credible 94 off 114.

RESULTS -DIVISION ONE

SCLPS: SCLPS YL B 167/10 (46.5) Swamibapa B Team 168/1 (35.3)- Swamibapa B Team won by 9 wickets

Sikh Union B Team 175/10 (41.5) -Kanbis B Team 123/10 (24.5), Sikh Union B Team won by 52 runs

RESULTS -DIVISION TWO

SAIFEE PARK: An-Nadil Jamaly A 137/10 (30.4)-Legends 140/4(22.2)- Legends Cricket Team won by 6 wickets

JAMHURI HIGH SCHOOL: Goan Institute B 79/10 (29.0)-Swamibapa Development 80/5 (17.2)-Swamibapa Development Team won by 5 wickets

VIRAJ INTERNATIONAL ACADEMY, KATANI: Wolves Cricket Club B 98/10 (25.0)-Stray Lions C 75/10 (22.4)-Wolves B won by 20 runs

PEPONI SCHOOL: Obuya Cricket Academy B 222/10 (49.4)-Stray Leopards Cricket Club B 115/10 (24.4)-Obuya B won by 107 runs

SUPER DIVISION 50-OVERS LEAGUE -FINAL STANDINGS