NGEC applauds President Ruto’s gender-balanced cabinet nominations

The National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) has expressed its approval of President William Ruto’s recent nominations, acknowledging the steps taken towards achieving gender balance within the Cabinet.

The NGEC commended the President for nominating Dorcas Agik Oduor for the position of Attorney General and Beatrice Askul Moe for Cabinet Secretary of the Ministry of East African Community Affairs (EAC) and Regional Development.

In their statement, the NGEC described these nominations as a positive move towards fulfilling the constitutional mandate for gender representation.

They highlighted that the proposed Cabinet now comprises 25 members, including the President, Deputy President, Attorney General, and 22 Cabinet Secretaries.

Of these, 17 are male, representing 68 per cent, and 8 are female, representing 32 per cent.

This composition is just 1 per cent shy of meeting the requirements of Article 27(8) of the Constitution, which mandates that no more than two-thirds of the members of an appointive body should be of the same gender.

However, the NGEC also noted the lack of representation of persons with disabilities (PWDs) among the current nominees, stating that Article 54(2) of the Constitution calls for a 5 per cent representation of PWDs, which has not been met.

The Commission called on the National Assembly to conduct a rigorous vetting process for all nominees, ensuring strict adherence to Chapter 6 of the Constitution, which focuses on leadership and integrity.

They emphasized that only those who meet these stringent requirements should be approved to ensure a Cabinet that embodies equality, non-discrimination, and ethical leadership.

Dr. Joyce Mutinda, Chairperson of the NGEC, praised President Ruto’s efforts towards achieving gender balance and representing youth and marginalized communities.

She affirmed that the Commission will closely monitor the vetting process and the subsequent performance of the Cabinet to ensure compliance with constitutional mandates.

In conclusion, the NGEC’s endorsement of the nominations underscores the importance of ongoing efforts to create a more inclusive and balanced government while also highlighting areas where further progress is needed, particularly in the representation of persons with disabilities.