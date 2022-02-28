NGEC calls for meaningful political participation of special interest groups

Political parties have been urged to take advantage of the newly amended political parties act to realize the elusive inclusion aspect in political positions. Registrar of political parties Anne Nderitu says political parties must deliberately involve special interest groups in elective and nomination posts to receive 15% of the political parties fund. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has meanwhile said guidelines to ensure political parties realize the inclusion aspect are ready and the Commission will be engaging parties on its implementation.

  

