Ngendo Mukii’s short film to premiere on Disney as an anthology

The anthology series called “Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire” features stories from South Africa, Uganda, Kenya and more.

Kenyan filmmaker Ngendo Mukii’s short film is set to feature in Disney Plus’s new anthology series called Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire which will premiere worldwide on the streaming platform later this year.

Inspired by the continent’s diverse histories and cultures, the 10-part anthology called Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire brings together a slate of rising animation talents from six African nations to produce action-packed sci-fi and fantasy stories that will present bold visions of advanced technology, aliens, spirits and monsters imagined from uniquely African perspectives.

Each film will be roughly 10 minutes long and together will comprise a feature-length anthology of original animation.

Ngendo will showcase his work alongside 15 other African filmmakers including Ahmed Teilab (Egypt), Simangaliso “Panda” Sibaya and Malcolm Wope (South Africa), Terence Maluleke and Isaac Mogajane (South Africa), Shofela Coker (Nigeria), Nthato Mokgata and Terence Neale (South Africa), Pious Nyenyewa and Tafadzwa Hove (Zimbabwe), Tshepo Moche (South Africa), Raymond Malinga (Uganda) and Lesego Vorster (South Africa).

The release date for the animated series is yet to be announced.