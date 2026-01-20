Ng’etich and Simiu to defend Sirikwa titles next month

Reigning World Cross Country Champion Agnes Jebet Ng’etich and World bronze medalist Daniel Ebenyo Simiu will be defending their 10km titles at the 5th Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour pencilled for the 14th next month in Lobo village in the outskirts of Eldoret town.

Fresh from registering a podium finish at the 46th World Cross Country Championship early this month in the USA,the duo confirmed their intent of defending their Sirkwa titles during the launch held on Tuesday.

The Sirikwa Classic is a World Athletics Cross Country Tour Gold and has witnessed tremendous growth since its inception in 2022 attracting top athletes from across the World .

Unlike the previous editions this year, the 2km showcase for elite athletes replaces the 2km loop.

Other categories will be the 6km under 20 girls and 8km under 20 boys, as well as the 10 km for senior men and women.

Fun races for boys and girls have been lined up for kids between 5 and 15 years old who will compete in distances between 500m and 2km.