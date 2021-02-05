Ngilu demands transfer of Kitui OCPD over ‘mystery’ murders

Tension is high in Nzambani area in Kitui East following the killing of three people including two women.

The women are alleged to have been raped before being murdered. Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has blamed laxity on the part of the security personnel in dealing with the issue.

Ngilu who visited the area is calling for the immediate transfer of the area OCPD Joseph Obulo for allegedly failing to guarantee security for the residents.

She urged the national government to act decisively and come up with a lasting solution to the insecurity problem.

According to the area residents, they are now living in fear because the killers of the three people have not been arrested.