Ngilu jumps to Kalonzo’s defense, accuses Ruto of hypocrisy

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has launched a fierce defense of Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka over claims that he irregularly acquired his Yatta land.

According to Ngilu, claims linking the Former Vice President to land grabbing are baseless and are only aimed at tainting his public image.

Ngilu, who served as lands minister during President Uhuru Kenyatta’s first term in office, insists that the land in question rightfully belongs to Kalonzo.

“Kalonzo acquired the Yatta land very regularly and very legally. As a minister for lands, I checked the details regarding the piece of land and I can confirm that Kalonzo acquired the land very well.” She said

She says she doesn’t understand why Deputy President William Ruto brought up the matter at this point in time.

“For Ruto to talk about Kalonzo’s home land, where he lives, it’s really because he doesn’t know that this land was legally acquired and I can authoritatively say that.” She said

She added that “It is deceitful of him (Ruto) to point fingers at one, least of all Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka who legally owns the Yatta land.”

She hit out at Ruto accusing him of being dishonest over a matter that is in public domain.

According to the Kitui governor, the DP was only doing this to redirect public spotlight away from him given that, in her opinion, the deputy president is guilty of the same accusations he is leveling against the former vice-president citing ‘many cases of land grabbing that he (the DP) has in court.”

“I think that each and every Kenyan knows. When I was lands minister, I witnessed Ruto trying to grab land belonging to Langata primary school next to his Weston Hotel.” She said

Ngilu insists that it was only after President Uhuru Kenyatta intervened that the Langata Primary school land was fenced, effectively handing the school the right to the property.

“I do pray and hope that Ruto will not be in a position where he can do such kind of a thing again.” She said

At the same time, Ngilu has castigated the country’s second in command over his hustler nation campaign narrative charging that nothing meaningful will come out of it.

“He cannot lie to young people that he can help them when he has been in position of power for nearly 30 years and now starts buying them wheelbarrows and mikokoteni.” She charged.

“Let him first of all serve them same to his children then we can understand his language.” She added

She said young people must be empowered in a very meaningful way.

“Youth needs skills, give it to them like I am doing…and our young people will be able to prosper.” She remarked

She maintains that this is the only way they will have sustainable livelihoods reiterating that “a wheelbarrow and a mkokoteni cannot.”