Ngirici: I am Kirinyaga’s best bet

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Wangui has assured area residents that she has what it takes to take over the County gubernatorial leadership.

She said having been the woman representative for the last five years she has been able to interact with all and sundry and clearly understood their predicaments.

The leader, who defected from the Deputy President William Ruto-led UDA citing frustrations despite having been the pioneers who built the political outfit said she has been able to interact with the poorest of the poor in the area and given a helping hand.

She recalled how she embarked on massive food distribution to the needy after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, a move she added touched many households in the area.

“I traversed the entire county with the help of my husband distributing food to needy families especially the elderly and the jobless who needed the support urgently and I still have some 100 needy but bright children who I pay school fees for,” she said.

Speaking at Kiamanyeki primary school grounds in Mwea East Sub-County Sunday, Ngirici said if elected the next county boss she will always be available to attend to the needs of the residents.

“I come from this beautiful county, married here and all my interests are right here hence will be able to articulate any issue that requires my personal attention,” she told a cheering gathering.

Ngirici decamped from the UDA and went Independent after her competitor Governor Anne Waiguru joined the bandwagon and brought to the party some unexpected destabilization.

The gubernatorial seat has attracted former governor Joseph Ndathi, Martha Karua (Narc Kenya), Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri (Jubilee) Senator Charles Kibiru also Jubilee, Peter Gitau (Safina), and several others yet to come out publicly.

Waiguru is defending her seat on a UDA ticket and has vowed to give her competitors a run for their money.