NGO Council calls for sobriety among politicians during campaigns

ByHunja Macharia
The National Council of NGOs has urged Political parties, political leaders and all to maintain Peace as they seek support from Kenyans for their respective positions.

The NGO Council says political leaders should always maintain a high level of decorum and maturity as they reach out to Kenyans in various parts of the Country.

Council Chairman Stephen K. Cheboi said they will continue to champions for peace saying those inciting Kenyans should be prosecuted.

“The NGOs Council urges political leaders to avoid name calling and instead sell policies and manifestos to the people on what they should do if elected,” He said.

He said polarization is life in some parts of the Country and urged the relevant authorities to bring to book the perpetrators.

“The Council of NGOs urges all Kenyans to reject leaders who use propaganda and hate rate as they seek support for Kenyans. The NGO Council calls on all parties to put preparations in place that will ensure peaceful, free and fair party Primaries.

He said the Council will continue to monitor the situation in the Country during the campaigns and ahead of the 9th August 2022 General Elections.

  

