NGO Council condemns banditry attack that left 4 dead

The National Council of NGOs has condemned the senseless killing of four people in Kerio valley at Kapkobil area near Tot in a cattle rustling incident.

Grief and sorrow has engulfed Kerio Valley after the incident, that saw an unknown number of cattle driven away by the bandits.

“It is disheartening that four innocent souls were lost to the merciless killers masquerading as cattle thieves in Kerio Valley. That these incidents should come to an end,” Council Chairman Stephen K. Cheboi says.

Cheboi has appealed to the Government and leaders from the region and the neighborirng Counties to address the menace of rustling once and for all.

“The untold suffering meted on innocent people in the valley can only be mitigated through punitive measures on the transgressors. We urge the Government to take stern measures to end innocent killings that have engulfed the area as result of barbaric acts of cattle raids and banditry,” He said.

Cheboi called for peace as the Country heads to the 2022 general elections saying the Government must ensure Kenyans are protected.

“Our security apparatus must move with speed to ensure the killers are arrested and prosecuted,” He said.

Cheboi also urged wananchi to work closely with security agencies to identify the criminals.