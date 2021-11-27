NGO Council to sensitize Kenyans on peaceful elections

The NGO Council of Kenya and its members will roll out countrywide peace campaigns and caravans ahead of the year 2022.

The Council did the pre- launch of a national peace initiative known as “Mwananchi Peace initiative” to sensitize Kenyans on the need to hold peaceful elections.

Through the initiative the NGO Council will rally citizens in every part of the country to keep, maintain peace and harmony with each other before , during and after elections and reject any form of incitements to violence or hatred with each other.

Council Chairman Stephen K. Cheboi said together the peace caravans will target conflict and violence prone areas in the Country.

“Violence and intimidation undermines the credibility of a free and fair elections. Kenyans must maintain peace, we shall work together with all other peace actors in the country and various agencies charged with the responsibility of a peaceful nation,” He said.

Cheboi said, “We challenge political actors in the 2022 polls to make peace pledges ahead of the critical polls. We are warning that there are signs of growing disquiet in some areas, and through the initiative we shall reach out to all political players in the country for peace.”

He said through NGOs Members the Council has a strong presence in all parts of the Country saying they shall launch the initiative formally on 15th December 2021.