NGO Council urges Kenyans to register as voters

NGO Council has urged Kenyans to register as voters during the last phase of the mass voter registration that kicked off on Monday.

NGO Council Chairman Stephen Cheboi urged unregistered Kenyans especially young people who recently acquired IDs to register as voters so that they can participate in determining the future of the nation during the upcoming elections.

“The future of Kenya lies with voters since the voting cards will determine the future leaders of the nation,” said Cheboi.

Kenyans below 35 years constitute the highest percentage of voters in the country who should promptly register to decide the next President and other leaders in August 2022

The Council pleaded with first time voters and other older citizens must stop voter apathy by taking advantage of this last phase.

“As the country prepares for the 2022 General Elections, we urge all Kenyans who have not registered as Voters to take advantage of the opportunity granted by IEBC,” he added.

The NGO Council said registering to vote was the only credible way to elect leaders of their choice come August saying people refusing to take part should not later complain of bad leaders. “By not registering to vote you will allow bad leaders not of your choice to get into positions,” Cheboi warned

The National Council of NGOs remains committed to sensitizing all Kenyan people to register as Voters in the last phase of voter registration being conducted by IEBC

“We take this opportunity to urge political parties and their supporters to continue selling their policies peacefully to the people of Kenya,” the NGO Council leader said