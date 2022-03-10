NGO decries police brutality as Boda Boda crackdown intensifies

A lobby group is protesting alleged police brutality in the ongoing crackdown on bodaboda operators.

The NGO dubbed Sheria Mtaani na Shadrack Wambui in a letter to the Inspector of General of Police is calling for restraint and a stop to the alleged violations of human rights by police even as they enforce the nationwide operation in line with a directive issued by the President on Monday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered the crackdown following an incident on the eve of International Women’s day that saw a female motorist assaulted in the city.

The organization that fights for the rights of the vulnerable and disadvantaged, said it had not only received complaints and reports from several operators but also had documented evidence of acts of violence.

“We are in receipt of complaints and reports from several boda boda operators who have been maimed, injured and/or grievously harmed in the course of the ongoing crackdown. Documentary evidence, video recordings, social media posts and oral accounts from the operators reveal that the police have resorted to torturous tactics like chaining the operators to their motorcycles and clobbering them under the guise of enforcing the crackdown” read a statement.

The NGO has consequently petitioned the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to launch a probe into the reports following the alleged death of two riders in the capital city.

“We also urge the authority to engage its rapid response teams to urgently collate the complaints so as to avert any cover-up and/or intimidation of potential witnesses. We wish to affirm our commitment and support of the initiatives being taken to streamline and regulate the bodaboda sector in the Country” the letter copied to IPOA states.

“These acts of violence and police brutality are despicable and unlawful. The level of violence being witnessed in the arrests defeats the very essence of the crackdown, of bringing law and order in this sector. The same must be done in conformity in a manner that respects and upholds the bill of rights” it adds.

The petition comes hot on the heels of a demonstration by a section of riders at the Githurai interchange.

Transport was paralysed along the Thika Super Highway as the Boda Boda riders closed a section of the road to protest alleged police brutality and harassment.

The Nairobi County inspectorate department has intensified the operation to weed out rogue operators.

Hundreds have been apprehended and taken to court for obstruction and their motorbikes detained until necessary documents are produced.

The government has vowed to restore sanity in the sector that has been invaded by unruly operators who break traffic rules with impunity.

Besides being involved in drive-by shootings, robbery and kidnappings, the motorcycle transport sector has been blamed for the high number of road accidents.

According to police, boda boda-related accidents claimed more than 16 lives between January and February 2022 alone.

While marking this year’s National Boda Boda Safety Awareness Day, Hassan Nelema from the Traffic Headquarters Road Safety Division said 1,055 riders had died in road accidents in 2021, which is an increase from the 888 who died in 2020.