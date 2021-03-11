Ngong Land Registry re-opened after five months closure

The Ngong Land Registry has been re-opened to the public after about five months of closure.

The registry offices had been closed for renovation and re-organisation in efforts to address customer concerns about the quality of service at the Registry.

During the re-opening ceremony on Wednesday, Cabinet Secretary for Lands and Physical Planning Farida Karoney said that under the decentralisation programme, the Ministry will ensure that all registries across the Country are better equipped to offer superior service to our customers.

“As part of institutional reform, the Ministry is working to enhance service delivery and give customers and taxpayers’ value for money,” said CS Karoney.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



CS Karoney noted that some of the members of staff had been transferred and 16 new officers deployed upon re-organisation of the land registry.

She said decentralisation of the registry was underway and cautioned members of the public against abetting to corruption.

She said that two Kajiado County Land office registries will be among the metropolitan those to be digitised by August 2021.

Kajiado Lands CEC Hamilton Persaina took issue with land brokers who have been operating as a conduit for corrupt land officers. He said hundreds land owners were reeling in pain after losing their land to corrupt land officials.