Ngong Road clashes highlight Enterprise Cup quarters

The Enterprise Cup enters its quarterfinal stage this Saturday 26 with two matches, both on Ngong Road, standing out as the quest to lay claim to the grand old prize of Kenyan rugby continues.

Over at the Impala Club, hosts Resolution Impala Saracens are up against Nakuru RFC in what should be an explosive fixture.

The Sarries claimed the scalp of Kenya Cup finalists Menengai Oilers, defeating them 24-17 in last weekend’s round of 16 tie at the same venue and for Oscar Osir’s charges, a double over Nakuru sides is added motivation.

UPDATE | The #EnterpriseCup quarterfinal fixture between Resolution Impala Saracens and Topfry Nakuru will be aired live on both K24 TV and the K24 Plus App@K24Tv @K24Plus pic.twitter.com/pX6SoVrnBZ — Kenya Cup (@TheKenyaCup) March 24, 2022

Elkeans Musonye and Quinto Ongo will be key to the Sarries’ambitions on Saturday and Nakuru, who enter the fray after benefitting from Masinde Muliro’s no show last weekend will have to wary of the hosts.

Felix Oloo’s charges will depend on the youth and exuberance of youngsters Samuel Mwaura and Felix Okoth while looking to the experience and leadership of seasoned veterans Edwins Makori and Philip Owuor to deliver victory in Nairobi.

Homeboyz will duel Mwamba in another potentially explosive encounter at the Jamhuri Park. Homeboyz reached the last eight with a hard fought 24-19 victory over hosts Kenya Harlequin at the RFUEA Ground.

Mwamba, on the other hand, were not in action last weekend, benefitting from Kisumu’s no show but they will relish the opportunity to take the game to the deejays as they keep their sights focused on a first Enterprise Cup success since 2013.

Defending champions Kabras Sugar are keen on completing the league and cup double and face Nondescripts at the ASK Showground in Kakamega while KCB take on Blak Blad at the KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka.