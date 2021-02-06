NGOs Council calls for sobriety among political leadership

The National Council of NGOs is calling call on our political leaders to work together and unite the country ahead of the upcoming Building Bridges’ Initiative (BBI) processes.

In a statement Saturday, the National Council of NGOs Chairman Stephen Cheboi asked the leaders to unite and work together and avoid any differences that will divide the nation along political lines.

The council also urged all Kenyans to always remain united.

The council at the same time condemned an incident where some MPs fought at a Kisii funeral.

On Monday, Dagoretti MP Sylvanus Osoro and his South Mugirango counterpart Sylvanus Osoro fought on the podium, during a funeral service attended by Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

They were among leaders attending the funeral of Abel Gongera, the father of Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi.

Trouble started when Arati rose to speak and castigated the hustler nation, the movement spearheaded by the Deputy President on empowering the youth and that is when Osoro shot up and went engaged him in a fist fight before they were separated by leaders present and their bodyguards.

The brief exchange temporarily halted the funeral.

” This action should not be entertained among leaders who should otherwise. We urge our political leaders to work together in the best interest of the nation and all the people of Kenya.” Said Cheboi