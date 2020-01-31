NGOs in Garissa risk closure for flouting set regulations

Non-governmental Organizations operating in Garissa risk deregistration over failure to comply with the law.

The Garissa NGO Board noted that out of more than 100 organizations carrying our various projects in the region, only twenty of them have complied with the set regulations.

According to the officer in charge of the board in Garissa County Joseph Mutemi, among the requirements they are supposed to comply with, includes filing tax returns and annual reports which are crucial to enable the NGO board come up with a development report.

Mutemi who spoke during the launch of the board’s strategic plan week in Garissa says it has come to their attention that over 100 organizations have been registered in Garissa alone and only less than twenty have complied with the law.

He said a number of the NGOs have no physical offices neither do they have a direct telephone line nor postal address.

Habiba Fora from Haki na Sheria said the board should be conducting frequent meetings with NGOs to get to know the challenges they go through on a daily basis with the county’s Red Cross coordinator Mohammed Dubow lamenting that security was a major challenge in executing their mandate in the region.