NGOs support government disarmament exercise

A number of non-governmental organizations have joined forces to support the government disarmament exercise in northern Kenya.

The Director IGAD Centre for Pastoral Areas and Livestock Development Muchina Munyua has lauded the effort saying there is need to repossess fire arms which are illegally held by civilians and bandits.

Speaking in Lodwar, Turkana County, during a peace building forum retargeting the Kenyan – Ugandan border, the Director Intergovernmental Authority on Development Centre for Pastoral Areas and Livestock Development Muchina Munyua called for the cooperation to ensure security in northern Kenya regions.

Munyua noted the ongoing disarmament exercise will further promote infrastructure development

At the same time, the commissioner in charge of development projects in arid areas of Uganda, Francis Lowoth lauded the both countries for peace building initiatives that continue to encourage harmonious living among neighboring communities.

Turkana County Governor Josphat Nanok acknowledged the biggest challenge and cause of conflict among pastoralists communities is inadequate water supply.

The government disarmament will be carried out Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo, West Pokot, Turkana, Samburu and Laikipia Counties.