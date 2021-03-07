NGOs urged to align activities with government programmes

All Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs dealing with children from poor households will have to coordinate with government ministries and departments beforehand to enable them offer efficient services and avoid duplication.

West Karachuonyo Assistant County commissioner (ACC) Jackson Sindani noted that NGOs are carrying out very important programmes in the division to supplement government efforts in serving the poor, but such programmes would be more effective if their efforts are well coordinated.

“It must be clear who is getting what and from which institution to avoid duplicating beneficiaries, especially on the cash transfer and bursary programmes to vulnerable children,” he said.

Sindani said the government is supporting orphans and vulnerable children from poor households through the cash transfer programme and the presidential bursary to cater for school fees but it’s also true there are many more left out so proper sharing of each NGOs activities and coordination will ensure those children skipped by one institution are considered by another so as to reach more beneficiaries.

The ACC warned that in the absence of systematic coordination, the benefit emanating from NGOs and government is likely to go to the same individuals, leaving out some other deserving cases.

The ACC was speaking Thursday at Got Oyaro social hall Rachuonyo north Sub County during Area Advisory Council (AAC) meeting that brought together stakeholders to review child protection measures for last year and plan programmes for the current year.

At the same time, he asked NGOS to prepare the people psychologically on how to cope after phasing out their programmes from the region.

“Let the people understand that at the point where an NGOs especially those dealing with child protection issues exits the area, it means the residents are left at a level where they are able to manage affairs for themselves,” he said.

The ACC said he has heard many people asking themselves, now that many NGOs are talking about being in the process of phasing out their programmes, what next?

He told the residents not to expect that when it reaches a moment when any of the NGOs operating in the division achieve their objectives and they want to move out to other areas another one should automatically come in.

“Be forewarned that when that time comes for the NGOs to leave, they will have offered capacity building on child protection, now use the same skills you had acquired to stand on your own and protect the children in this area for a better society,” reiterated Sindani