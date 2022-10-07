NGOs want decision to lift GMO ban vacated

ByBenson Rioba
The debate around genetically modified food is headed to the Court after the government lifted the ban orders.

A group of non-governmental organisations is threatening legal action saying there was no public participation.

The NGOs are calling for stakeholders’ consultations to create a legal framework that will guide the adoption of GMOs in the country.

On Monday this week, the Cabinet lifted the ban on genetically modified food, after a 12-year ban in a bid to shore up food security.

In the orders, the Cabinet said licensed entities are now free to import and grow GMO foods in the country. The activists say the country has no legal framework to regulate GMO foods.

The group further alleges the Kenya Bureau of Standards has no technical capacity to carry out tests on foods with GMO traces, exposing Kenyans to uncontrolled consumption of the products unknowingly.

While lifting the ban, the cabinet said it was a long term strategy to ensure there is an increase of food production in the country and lower the country food import bill.

  

