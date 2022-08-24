Ngugi:Secondary school games to proceed as earlier planned

Term Two Secondary School Games will resume this week countrywide after the conclusion of August General Elections which had put them on hold.

The championship earmarked to enter the regional level will see several matches staged in various parts of the country across multi disciplines including football, volleyball, basketball, rugby sevens and15s, among others.

According to the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) Secretary-General David Ngugi,it’s all systems go for the games ahead of nationals set for Nakuru from September 8 to 13.

“Everything has been put in place to ensure progress of the sporting extravaganza which had been temporarily stopped due to August 9 exercise. All the regional officials have made necessary arrangements towards the resumption that are set for this week,” he stated.

In Nakuru, a team will be selected to represent the country at the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association games set for Arusha, Tanzania between September 14 and 24

KSSSA has been praised for playing a huge role of feeding national teams with many athletes who have gone on to become world record holders.

“Boys and girls are well prepared and I’m sure they will not disappoint.We will start gauging their readiness as time progresses. Even though people are abit rusty after missing being in action for three years,all is not lost in our bid to showcase our prowess at the East African level” added Ngugi

In 2019 Ngugi who doubles up as Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Associations (FEASSSA) secretary-general read the riot act to teams which will be caught cheating during the games in a bid to tame the vice which has rocked previous editions.

KSSSA turned to National Education Management Information System (NEMIS) as weapon of stemming age cheating and impersonation during schools championships.

The games resumed in June with athletics championships, which was held at Kigari, in Embu following a 2 year absence after schools were closed and sports events halted following the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country in March 2020.

