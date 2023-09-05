Nguna tournament set to kick-off over the weekend

The 21st edition of Mwingi West Member of Parliament Charles Nguna tournament will kick off this weekend on September 9,in various nine parts of the constituency.

The annual extravaganza has attracted a total of 141 teams which have confirmed participation in this year’s edition which will see winners both male and female take home a prize money of Kshs 150,000 and 100,000 respectively.

According to tournament sponsor and area MP Charles Ngusya Nguna alias CNN,the upcoming showpiece will see exceptional talents getting an opportunity to be spotted by some of the Kenya Premier League club coaches who will be present.

“I’m in talks with various football stakeholders locally including the country’s football governing body FKF officials to grace December finals.Some of the KPL tacticians have also expressed interest to show up and watch our amazing talent who can be a huge addition to their charges in pursuit of top tier silverware this season.So this year’s competition will be a battle royale and hopefully each of the participants has prepared sufficiently” The soft spoken lawmaker said.

Kitumbi FC and Kairungu Starlets who emerged last year’s winners in a hotly contested and well attended finals are expected to defend their titles in the respective male and ladies categories.

Nguna urged fans to show up in large numbers and show support for their favourite teams in a repeat of last year’s gesture that saw over 30,000 people grace the tournament culmination staged at Migwani Boys High School.

“The previous edition was well attended and this year’s won’t be an exception. I want to call upon everyone ranging from youth to the old to rally behind their area teams.This time round I have a unique person and most celebrated personality I’m planning to invite for the finals so they better warm up in style for a big day” added Nguna,who is also a member of Parliamentary Sports Committee.

Africa’s fastest man and 2022 Commonwealth Games 100m gold medallist Ferdinand Omanyala attended last December finals where he urged the local youth to maintain discipline and stay focused if they have to achieve desirable results.