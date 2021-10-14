Nguu/Masumba ward by-election underway in Makueni

Residents of Nguu/Masumba ward in Kibwezi West Constituency Makueni county begun casting their votes early morning to elect their new member of County assembly.

Polling stations opened Thursday at 6am in the over thirty polling centres. Returning Officer for the County Assembly Ward (CAW) by-election Moureen Kerebi Oyaro has urged voters to come out in large numbers to exercise their democratic right in electing leaders of their choice.

She said Covid-19 protocol will be observed during the exercise, noting the Commission will station a Covid-19 clerk at each polling station and at the tallying Centre.

There is enough security she said to ensure a smooth process noting that the IEBC is committed to deliver a free, fair and credible election.

Each of the 34 polling station will have at least two security officers, while other officers will be deployed at the tallying centers and strategically within the electoral areas.

The by-election pits three candidates, Eshio Mwaiwa (Wiper), Timothy Maneno (Independent) and Daniel Musau of UDA.

The seat fell vacant after the death of Harris Ngui, the former MCA in a road accident at Salama on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.