NHC launches construction of over 10,000 homes in Athi River

The National Housing Corporation (NHC) has launched construction of 10500 homes dubbed, Stoni Athi Waterfront City in Athi River, Mavoko sub county.

Speaking during the launch of Stoni Athi Waterfront city, Transport, Infrastructure, Housing, Urban Development and Public works CS James Macharia noted that the houses are being developed on 150-acre land at a total cost of Sh20 billion.

Macharia observed that the houses which target low, middle, and high-income earners will be a multipurpose housing entity varying from residential, commercial, recreational facilities, schools and hospitals, adding that they will be a milestone in combating the crisis of affordable housing in the country.

“Today marks a key milestone in the affordable housing program as we launch the Stoni Athi waterfront city project. Upon completion the project will have more than 10500 homes which will accommodate mixed use developments to fulfil the NHC mandate of housing the nation,” he said, while urging more private investors to engage in housing project.

“The Mavoko project comprises of 5,000 affordable housing units costing between Sh1 million and Sh3 million per unit, and 5,500 units targeting middle and upper-income households for between Sh2 million and Sh8 million a unit, added the CS, terming the project as a game-changer.

Macharia says the government has built more than 186,000 housing units in the past eight years as part of the efforts to provide decent housing for Kenyans.

He further disclosed that the NHC will also be developing 5,000 housing units in the Konza Techno City.

“NHC can enhance the use of innovative structures such as joint ventures and other collaborative enhancements to unlock the housing challenges facing the country. It has the capacity to provide vehicles through which county governments can facilitate the development of affordable homes,” he said.

Macharia noted that the NHC has potential in developing homes for Kenyans since it has appropriate policies and technical expertise in planning, designing and implementing housing projects.

Furthermore, the CS reiterated that the housing corporation has the ability to structure financial solutions and enhance the use of innovative structures to unlock the housing challenge in the country.

“NHC has the ability to structure financial solutions through collaborations with financial partners. It also has the expertise to develop and present vehicles through which the county government can facilitate the development of affordable homes within the area,” said Macharia.

He urged the NHC to rejuvenate itself in order to accomplish a bigger role in achieving one of the government’s Big Four Agenda of providing affordable housing to its citizens.

He applauded the other stakeholders that have worked together to ensure that the program is a success where he assured that the government through the Ministry of Housing will continue supporting the NHC agenda to ensure that it achieves its goal.

“The affordable housing program continues to receive support from strategic partners including the government and other organizations for instance Absa Bank, Mavoko Water Distribution company, Kenya Urban Roads Authority among others,” added Macharia.

On his part, Principal Secretary for Housing and Urban development, Charles Hinga noted that NHC has improved the housing conditions in Kenya to meet the high demand of affordable and better housing in Kenya.

Hinga further urged the people of Machakos to take advantage of the construction and acquire quality homes for their families.

The PS noted that in Nairobi County there are four affordable housing programs going on which are expected to deliver 21642 housing units for the citizens.

In September this year, the PS commissioned the construction of 2235 units in the Pangani area of Nairobi County.

Other features of the project lying near the banks of River Athi include malls, hospitals, schools, boat riding, playing grounds, and parks.

In December 7, 2019, President Uhuru Kenyatta launched the Habitat Heights at Lukenya as one of the affordable housing projects which provides 8888 housing units where he unveiled the road map for development of more housing facilities to realize the affordable housing agenda.

The housing project is one of the first projects developed under the Memorandum of Understanding between the State Department for Housing and Urban Development and United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) in September 2018 to develop 100,000 housing units.