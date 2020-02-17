NHIF tightens noose on fictitious claims

The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) board has announced plans of drastic budget cuts aimed at reducing administrative costs.

The board plans to slash its administrative cost from the current 14 per cent to below 10 per cent by streamlining its operations.

The board has however cited frustrations from within and from a number of rogue hospitals who have been making fraudulent claims.

Vice-Chairman Roba Duba spelt out some of the measures which include reducing administrative costs such as advertising, publication and staff travel.

Roba further cited frustration from within and also from hospitals who fail to exercise diligence in their operations and claim monies for services not delivered.

The insurer defended claims that 80 per cent of the contributions go to private hospitals at the expense of public hospitals.

The board has further maintained that the corruption cases being highlighted against it are historical and that the current board has been working closely with the relevant authorities to restore sanity