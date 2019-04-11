Legendary soccer player Joe Kadenge discharged from hospital

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) has come to the rescue of legendary soccer player Joe Kadenge by clearing his Ksh 2million bill following two months of hospitalization at the Kenyatta National hospital.

Mr Kadenge, who has been ailing for a long time, suffered a second stroke in February and was admitted to the hospital’s High dependency unit. This was a re-admission following a previous stroke attack. He has been undergoing inpatient treatment, physiotherapy and occupational therapy.

“NHIF is happy to be associated with all Kenyans and legends in different spheres of life. We are proud to have paid the bill for Joe Kadenge, one of Kenya’s prolific sporting icons, and will continue supporting him and other Kenyans through the provision of affordable quality healthcare,” said Mr Nicodemus Odongo, NHIF Acting Chief Executive Officer.

Joe Kadenge, 84 years, is the legendary footballer who is known by the pet name ‘Kadenge na Mpira’. He suffered his first stroke in January 2006, and the second one on February 2019 after learning about the death of his daughter who was based in the U.S.A. Kadenge was born on 16th March 1935 and has been referred as the finest footballer Kenya has ever produced.

He started his professional career in the Nakuru All stars and played for Harambee Stars for 14 remarkable years. In the 1960s he played for Maragoli United where he held the record for the fastest ever goal scored in the Kenyan Premier League. He also had an illustrious career at Abuluhya United (now AFC Leopards), winning the Kenyan Premier League in 1966.

In 2002, he managed the Kenya National Football team and in January 2010, he was invited by FiFA to represent East and Central Africa in gracing the opening ceremony of the World Cup finals in South Africa.

In 2012, he was appointed the First Kenya Football Ambassador by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF). In 2005, he was awarded with Hall of Fame in the SOYA Awards.