NHIF considering adding Covid treatment in medical bouquet

The National Hospital Insurance Fund is considering adding treatment for COVID-19 to its medical coverage bouquet as part of policy reforms at the state corporation.

NHIF board chairperson Lewis Nguyai says expanding services to include treatment for Covid related ailments is among interventions aimed at facilitating the full implementation of Universal Healthcare Coverage, one of the four pillars in the government’s development agenda.

He revealed that the discussion going on within the board of management aims to ensure that Kenyans are cushioned financially while at the same time ensuring that the fund remains sustainable.

A panel of experts has been implementing comprehensive reforms to reposition NHIF as a strategic provider of health insurance in the country.

Last week, NHIF inaugurated the electronic claim management system in the western region which will also be rolled out in the rest of the country.

Nguyai who was appointed NHIF Board chair by President Uhuru Kenyatta in February this year formally assumed office Thursday taking over from Hannah Muriithi.