NHIF extends re-contract signing exercise until 31st January

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) has extended the ongoing re-contracting exercise until 31st January to give stakeholders enough time to familiarize themselves with the contracts.

This amid growing concerns from healthcare stakeholders and unions that they were not involved in the drafting of the contracts.

The Unions had threatened to paralyze health care services across the Country if the exercise wasn’t stopped.

NHIF CEO Dr Peter Kamunyo says, “The fund is committed to ensure that Health Care Providers sign contracts that reflect the mutual interest of offering access to quality healthcare to Kenyans.”

Kamunyo says the current contracts lapsed on 30th June 2021 but was extended for a period of 6 months from 1st July to 21st December 2021.

However, in light of numerous requests by the Health Care Providers to be accorded more time to review the new contracts, the fund has found it necessary to extend the existing contracts for one month.

Kamunyo welcomed the support and co-operation of Health Care Providers saying it plays a huge role towards the attainment of Universal Healthcare Coverage.