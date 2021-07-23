NHIF, KUCO partner to provide better medical services to Kenyans

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) and the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) have agreed to work together to provide better medical services to Kenyan citizens.

The partnership comes after a series of deliberations following a petition filed by KUCO with various government entities between November 2017 and July 2021 seeking recognition by NHIF.

Speaking during a press conference held at the NHIF offices, today, the Chief Executive Officer NHIF, Peter Kamunyo, said the Fund is ready to work with KUCO to improve service provision to its beneficiaries.

“We have over 34,000 prescribers hospitals countrywide of which 24,000 are clinical officers who play a significant role in the medical sector, forming almost 70 percent of the prescribers we have in total,” said Kamunyo.

KUCO Secretary General George Gibore, said that KUCO had raised three petitions, including limitations on diagnostic imaging by clinical officers, limitations on declaration and accreditation of facilities by clinical officers and limitations on requisition for medical procedures by clinical officers.

“We are pleased to inform you that NHIF has agreed to amend the physical pre-authorization forms as it is in its digital platform to recognize the Clinical Officers Council (COC) registration numbers within seven days,” said Gibore.

He announced that COC will update NHIF with the clinical officers’ bio-data within seven days which includes specialty.

“In line with the Kenya Act Provisions NHIF will receive from the Ministry of Health through Kenya Health Professions Oversight Authority (KHPOA) a list of inspected and certified medical centres and hospitals run by clinical officers and registration licenses from COC for the purpose of impalement and contracting by NHIF.

Gibore revealed that NHIF has committed to help equip and provide resources to medical Centres run by clinical officers which are under equipped in order to provide quality health care services.

The Secretary General further stated that the Union has officially called of the peaceful demonstrations following the successful deliberations and agreement with NHIF.