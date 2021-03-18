NHIF, Laikipia County partner to issue digital medical cards

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) in Collaboration with Laikipia County Government has commenced a countywide Biometric registration for beneficiaries of the insurance cover.

The process will see over 140,000 homesteads that were selected by the county government get the new digital cards for easier administration of the Cover services.

According to NHIF ICT Acting Director Washington Okoth, the biometric registration will be done for those already identified to benefit from the national government cover in the Universal Health Care program.

Okoth said that so far, they have covered four counties and will be in Laikipia for two weeks where they will take details of beneficiaries.

He noted that the government will pay for the covers once the data is fed in the systems and will ease the workload of those seeking services even if they misplace their cards. Most of the beneficiaries are the elderly.

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi said that the process will make health services quicker to the beneficiaries and called on those who are capable to also register with NHIF.

Muriithi said that Universal Health Care is the way to go and most of the Dispensaries and Health Centers in Laikipia are currently registered with NHIF so that services and be availed at the rural level.

Those registered expressed hope in the process and thanked the government for the program.