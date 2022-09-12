NHIF systems back after outage

The National Health Insurance Fund NHIF says its systems have been restored after more than two days of downtime.

The system failure affected all operations including mobile services, preventing members from making their monthly contributions.

The State-owned insurer said in a statement that the hitch was occasioned by a faulty transformer which affected the delivery of various services to members.

“We would like to inform our members and the public that the system has been restored and all services have resumed normalcy. We appreciate the patience exercised as the NHIF technical team worked tirelessly towards restoring the services that have been down. This was as a result of the power system at NHIF building suffering a critical fault occasioned by a faulty transformer which affected delivery of various services to members”.

At the same time, the self-employed and voluntary members have until Wednesday midnight to remit their contributions, failure to which penalties will be instituted.

” Self-employed and voluntary members have up to Wednesday, 14th September 2022 midnight to remit the contributions after which the system will automatically levy the penalties” it added.

Employers have up to Wednesday, 14th September 2022 midnight to remit their employees’ contributions after which the penalty shall be applied.

The system failure brought health services to a standstill for NHIF users due to the inability to access payment services.

