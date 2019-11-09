NHIF under fire over unpaid claims

The Catholic Church and Private Hospitals are protesting the delay of billions of shillings owed to them by the National Health Insurance Fund, NHIF.

The church is warning the delay in is paying for the health services rendered is threatening to the continued survival of their hospitals.

The Church disclosed that the fund owes its hospitals nearly Sh1.9 billion medical arrears.

Faith-based churches provide 40 per cent of health services in Kenya. The officials said the unpaid amount accumulated in 100 health facilities from September last year.

“In fact many of our health facilities have been experiencing a serious crisis of NHIF non-payments to a point where it is difficult to procure medicine or pay salaries,” said Chairman Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops Philip Anyolo.

Rural Private Hospitals Association too, is lamenting that most rural health facilities are almost closing as they are subjected to waiting for over one year for the claims to be settled.

They say a number of facilities are currently facing a waiting period of up to 12 months for claim settlements and its crippling operations in the health sector.

They also want the Ministry of Health to Intervene in the delayed accreditations of health facilities