NIB unveils new hybrid rice

The National Irrigation Board has unveiled a new hybrid rice variety in Bura and Hola irrigation schemes that can withstand high temperatures.

Hola Irrigation Scheme Manager James Keremi says the hybrid rice variety can be grown all-round the year and the project is part of the government’s efforts to boost production of maize substitutes.

Kenya produces 100,0000 tonnes of rice annually against an annual consumption of 500,000 tones with the country’s rice import bill standing at over Ksh9 billion.

The rice variety is high yielding as compared to the traditional varieties and can be grown all year round.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Currently, 100 farmers at the Hola Irrigation Scheme have been recruited to grow the hybrid rice that is believed to yield an average of 3 tonnes per acre.

Officials at the Hola Irrigation Scheme are targeting to increase the acreage under rice from the current 400 acres to 600 acres by the end of this year.