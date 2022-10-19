Nicholas Kamwende to deputize new DCI director

The National Police Service (NPS) has on Wednesday made several changes at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Announcing the changes, Acting Inspector General of Police Noor Gabow said the move is in line with the ongoing police reforms and are aimed at streamlining services at the DCI.

“These changes are in line with ongoing police reforms and are aimed at streamlining services; enhancing effectiveness, efficiency and professionalism in service delivery by the National Police Service,” he said.

In the new changes that take effect immediately, Nicholas Kamwende has been named the Deputy Director General at the DCI.

Kamwende takes over from Hamisi Massa who served as the interim Director of the Criminal Investigations after the resignation of George Kinoti last month.

“Mr. John Gachomo has been deployed as the new Director Internal Affairs Unit while Mr. Nicholas Ireri Kamwende is appointed as the Deputy Director DCI,” he added.

In other changes, Eliud Kipkoech Lagat AIG is the new Director Investigations Bureau Mr. Johnstone Kola named the new Director ATPU.

Martin Otieno Omumbo has been deployed to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations whereas Mr. Paul Mumo has been deployed to the Kenya Police Headquarters, Vigilance House Nairobi.

The new development comes after the swearing in of Amin Mohammed Ibrahim as the new DCI director who vowed to tackle terrorism, cybercrime, narcotics among others to the extent his ability during his tenure in office.

He promised to execute his mandate in the most professional manner saying he will adhere to the constitution and stick to the duties given to the director.

Amin said while he will be firm and fair, he will discharge his duties professionally, with utmost integrity and without ill will.

The new Director has vowed to work together and collaborate with other security agencies and actors of the criminal justice system to serve Kenyans without prejudice.

He said he will lead from the front and the public can reach him directly on his personal number 0722415419 saying Kenya will be a safe and secure country going forward.