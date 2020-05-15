Nicholas Musonye to contest FKF top job

Written By: Bernard Okumu
Former Confederation of East and Central Africa (CECAFA) Secretary General Nicholas Musonye has announced he will vie for the Football Kenya Federation presidency ending weeks of speculation about his intentions.

Musonye becomes the fifth contestant seeking to unseat Nick Mwendwa who has been at the helm since February 2016.

He is banking on his two decade experience as the Secretary General of the regional soccer body CECAFA to steer Kenyan football.

The 57 year old former football journalist has promised to restore confidence and ignite hope in the local game Among his key priorities is putting in place a solid football infrastructure.

Musonye joins 5 other contenders who are set to face off with incumbent FKF President Nick Mwendwa.

Others are former FKF Chairman Sam Nyamweya, former FKF Vice Chair Twaha Mbarak, former Vihiga County Governor Moses Akaranga, former AFC Leopards chairman Alex Ole Magello and Gor Mahia FC Secretary General  Omondi Aduda.

