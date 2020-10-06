Nick Mwendwa: Allow us to resume football in November

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa, has said that the federation is ready to resume league matches as from November 2020.

Mwendwa spoke after clearance by the Ministry of Health to proceed with the upcoming international friendly against Zambia on 9th October, 2020.

Speaking during the daily Covid 19 status update, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Rashid Aman said: “Their plans are on track, they have been given the concurrence by both the parent ministry and our ministry, off course provided that they stick to the protocols.”

An optimistic Mwendwa, is hopeful that the government will give authorization next week for the resumption of the league.

“As you know, our players have been suffering at home Jua Kali is back, Gikomba market is back, everybody is back, the politics is back, we need to allow them back. We are ready to implement all protocols required, and once were done with Zambia, sometimes in November we need the league to return so that they can earn something” Mwendwa said.

In the resumption to sports protocols released last month, contact sport will have to wait longer before return while non contact sports was cleared for phased resumption.

It has been six months now without football, since the first covid19 case was reported in Kenya in mid-March.

“The sponsors are telling me that we can’t pay if we don’t have a date, I am pressing to ask government to allow us to resume the league in November with good control, even without fans like they have done under the circumstances, so that our 18,000 players across the country can return to their lives and livelihoods.” He added.”

Football is set to resume with Harambee Stars already in camp preparing for the international friendly on Friday, October 9th 2020.

