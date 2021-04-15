Nick Mwendwa condoles with football administrator’s family

Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa has condoled with the family of the late FKF Kisumu County Chairman, Dickson Oruko.

The former football administrator and mobilizer, passed on yesterday evening at a Kisumu hospital after a short illness.

“Chair Oruko has not only supported my football development agenda wholeheartedly, but has also been at the forefront in running our grass-root football development programs in Kisumu.” Mwendwa said.

He eulogized the late as being a brilliant leader, self-driven, purposeful and passionate to the football cause.

“My thoughts are with his friends and family, and all those he served under his administration. May you all find solace during these trying times.” He further stated.

