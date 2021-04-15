Nick Mwendwa condoles with football administrator’s family

VIACliff Riang'a
Written By: Cliff Riang'a

Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa has condoled with the family of the late FKF Kisumu County Chairman, Dickson Oruko.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The former football administrator and mobilizer, passed on yesterday evening at a Kisumu hospital after a short illness.

Also Read  Raja Casablanca crush Pyramids to reach Confederation Cup quarter-finals

“Chair Oruko has not only supported my football development agenda wholeheartedly, but has also been at the forefront in running our grass-root football development programs in Kisumu.” Mwendwa said.

Also Read  PSG knock out holders Bayern Munich on away goals

He eulogized the late as being a brilliant leader, self-driven, purposeful and passionate to the football cause.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

“My thoughts are with his friends and family, and all those he served under his administration. May you all find solace during these trying times.” He further stated.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Clifford Rianga

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR