Nick Mwendwa retains FKF chairmanship, to serve for second 4-year term

Nicholas Kithuku Mwendwa retained Football Kenya Federation chairmanship after he garnered 77 votes during the FKF national elections held Saturday at Safari Park ,Nairobi.

Mwendwa’s closest challenger Lordvick Aduda got five votes. Herbert Mwachiro garnered three votes while Bonface Osano and Daniel Mule didn’t get a single vote.

Mwendwa has now been handed a mandate to run football in the country for another 4 years.

The women’s Representative seat was clinched by Margaret Anyango who beat Violet Kerubo Momanyi by a vote. Anyango polled 43 while Kerubo got 42 votes.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Michael Ouma won the Nairobi NEC race after polling 59 votes while his challengers Tom Alila and Isaac Macharia polled 25 and 1 votes respectively.

Bernard Korir clinched the Upper Rift after he garnered 64 against Nyongesa Masinde’s 21.

Joseph Andere was no match in the Nyanza National Executive Committee Member race after he scooped 79 votes. His challenger Laban Jobita received five votes.

AhmedQadar Mohamed Dabar was given the mandate to represent North Eastern in the national executive committee after outwitting his challenger Mohamed Abdi Farah by receiving 82 votes against Fara’s three.

Five other regions namely : Central, Eastern, Western ,Lower Rift Valley and Coast had their NEC members sail through unopposed