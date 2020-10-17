Nick Mwendwa retains FKF chairmanship, to serve for second 4-year term

Written By: Bernard Okumu
FKF chairman Nick Mwendwa elected to serve as a second term FKF Chairman

 

Nicholas Kithuku Mwendwa retained Football Kenya Federation  chairmanship after he garnered  77 votes during the FKF national elections held Saturday at Safari Park ,Nairobi.

Mwendwa’s closest  challenger Lordvick Aduda got five votes. Herbert Mwachiro garnered three votes while Bonface Osano and Daniel Mule didn’t get a single vote.

Mwendwa has now been handed a mandate to run football in the country for another 4 years.

A delegates votes during FKF elections Saturday Oct.17,2020 at Safari Park Nairobi

The women’s Representative seat was clinched by Margaret Anyango who beat Violet Kerubo Momanyi by a vote. Anyango polled 43 while Kerubo got 42 votes.

Michael Ouma won the Nairobi NEC race after polling 59 votes while his challengers Tom Alila and Isaac Macharia polled 25 and 1 votes respectively.

Bernard Korir clinched the Upper Rift after he garnered   64 against  Nyongesa Masinde’s 21.

Joseph Andere was no match in the  Nyanza National Executive Committee Member race after he scooped 79 votes. His challenger  Laban Jobita received five votes.

AhmedQadar Mohamed Dabar was given the mandate to represent North Eastern in the national executive committee after outwitting his challenger Mohamed Abdi Farah by receiving 82 votes against Fara’s three.

Five other regions namely : Central, Eastern, Western ,Lower Rift Valley and Coast had their NEC members sail through unopposed

