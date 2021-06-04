Nick Okoth eyeing Olympics glory

National boxing team ‘Hit Squad’ skipper Nick Okoth is relishing medal prospects at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics as he steps up his preparations seeking to exit the global stage on a high.

The featherweight specialist defeated Uganda’s Isaac Masembe at the African Boxing Olympics Qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal in February last year to book his first-ever ticket to the Olympics since 2008.

The 38 year old veteran pugilist is leaving nothing to chance in his quest to go for elusive gold medal before hanging up his gloves.

“I want to close with a gold medal and that is my prayer. This time round I will not be scared by the big names participating in the games. It is my time and they have to catch my attention too.We must stamp authority and have our presence felt in Tokyo” he confidently stated.

After years of winning different medals in different international championships, only an Olympic gold medal is what is not in the stocks of the 2015 Africa Boxing Championships lightweight gold medalist Okoth.

After the Olympics, Okoth looks forward to featuring in two international championships before he hangs his gloves.

They are World Military Games set for Russia in September and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Scotland next year.

Okoth who is a Star One trained coach hopes to venture into coaching like many of his predecessors.

