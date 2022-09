Kenya’s boxer Nick Okoth has qualified for the semi-finals of the Africa Boxing Championship in Maputo, Mozambique after beating Jean Jerry Agathe of Mauritius in the lightweight bout. Okoth who won a bronze medal in the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Dehli, India, defeated Agathe on points. In other bouts, Kenya’s Samuel Njau also qualified for the semi-finals after beating Aly Badra Doumbouya of Guinea in the featherweight bout.

