Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward.

Rapper Nicki Minaj is in mourning after losing her father in a hit and run crash. Robert Maraj, who was 64 at the time was walking along a road in Long Island, New York, when a car crashed into him and kept going. This occurred on Friday at around 6:15 p.m. and he was pronounced dead on Saturday.

Her dad’s death comes just months after she welcomed her first child. Nicki, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj, was born in Trinidad before being raised in the New York City borough of Queens. She has not made any public statement about the death yet.

