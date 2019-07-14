Nigeria play Algeria in AFCON semifinal match Sunday

Written By: Kennedy Langa't
26

All eyes on Egypt, Cameroon during this years AFCON
The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations return to action Sunday evening with three-time

champions Nigeria squaring it out with Algeria  in the semifinal match  at the

Cairo International Stadium in Egypt.

In the other semifinal match, Tunisia will be seeking to repeat the heroics of 2004 when

they lifted the African cup of nations trophy but will have to battle past Senegal’s Lions of

Teranga to book a date at the finals.

Only Nigeria has won the tournament more than once.

Senegal striker Sadio Mane is the joint top scorer in the tournament, with three goals

alongside Algeria’s Adam Ounas, Nigeria’s Odion Ighalo, and DR Congo striker Cedric

Bakambu.

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez, and Galatasaray’s ex-West Ham winger Sofiane

Feghouli are also featured in the squad for Algeria.

