Nigeria and Egypt drawn in same group for 2022 AFCON

The 2022 Africa Cup of Nations saw its groups drawn during a star-studded gala Tuesday evening in Yaoundé.

Cameroon hosts the pandemic-postponed tournament, Africa’s premier football showcase, from January 9 to February 6, 2022.

What a night! 🏆 Enjoy the full #TotalEnergiesAFCON 2021 draw on our official YouTube channel. 👇 — #TotalEnergiesAFCON 2021 🏆 (@CAF_Online) August 18, 2021

The Indomitable Lions and five-time tournament champions, will host Burkina Faso for the tournament and Group A opener in Yaoundé on January 9. Ethiopia and Cap Verde round out Group A.

Group B includes Senegal, Zimbabwe, Guinea and Malawi, while Group C will see Morocco take on Ghana, Comoros and Gabon.

In Group D, Nigeria will face Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau.

Defending champions and tournament favourites Algeria lead a strong Group E that includes Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea and Ivory Coast, while Group F will see Tunisia, Mali, Mauritania and Gambia squaring off.

The top two finishers in each group as well as the four best third-place finishers qualify for the round of 16.

Match for the third place will take place on Sunday, February 6 in Yaoundé while the f inal will hold on Sunday, February 6 in Yaoundé.