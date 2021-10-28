Nigeria and Uganda have landed ahead of Safari Sevens

Nigeria’s Stallion 7s and Uganda are the earliest arrivals, having arrived in Nairobi on Thursday 28 October 2021.

Spain, Zimbabwe, Germany are scheduled to land in Nairobi later this evening and early Friday morning.

Shujaa will on Saturday kick off their Safari Sevens campaign at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi with tricky matches in the pools announced by the Kenya Rugby Union on Wednesday.

The former champions have been drawn against giants Germany, Zimbabwe and first-timers Stallion Sevens from Nigeria in Pool A

Shujaa won the annual international tournament in 2000, 2013 and 2016.

The women’s tournament has attracted five teams and will be played on a round robin basis. Kenya will field two teams with Zimbabwe, Uganda and South Africa’s Titans Rugby Academy rounding off the field.