Nigeria beat Tunisia 1-0 to secure third place at AFCON 2019

Odion Ighalo scored the only goal as Nigeria beat Tunisia in the third-place play-off at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ighalo, the tournament’s top scorer with five goals, tapped in after keeper Moez Ben Cherifia deflected the ball off his own defender Yassine Meriah.

In a slow-paced game between the two losing semi-finalists in Cairo, Tunisia went close as Ferjani Sassi and Ghaylene Chaalali shot wide.

Three-time winners Nigeria have now finished third eight times.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Tunisia, champions in 2004, needed a finger-tip save from Cherifia to deny Samuel Chukwueze in the second half and the keeper was called on again in injury time to acrobatically save Samuel Kalu’s free-kick.

Meanwhile, the 2019 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations comes to an end Friday night when the final match will be played in Cairo International stadium between Senegal and Algeria.

Senegal, who have never won the title, will be hoping to emerge victorious following an impressive outing that saw them beat Tunisia and Benin in the championship.

They face an Algerian side that boasts of big names, the likes of Riyad Mahrez and Sofiane Feghouli who will be looking to hand their nation a second continental crown.

The match will be televised live on KBC Channel One, Radio Taifa and KBC vernacular radio stations.