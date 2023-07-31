Nigeria draw against Ireland to progress to last 16

The Republic of Ireland ended their first World Cup with a 0-0 draw with Nigeria, who progressed to the last-16 and could face England.

The result, coupled with Australia’s win over Canada, meant the Super Falcons, the lowest-ranked side in Group B, qualified in second place at the expense of the Olympic champions.

In a low-key encounter in Brisbane, the Nigerians came closest to making the breakthrough when Courtney Brosnan pushed Uchenna Kanu’s header on to the crossbar with a stunning save.

Nigeria will face the winners of Group D in Brisbane, which could be England if they draw with or beat China on Tuesday.