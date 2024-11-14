Nigeria head five Afcon 2025 qualifiers as Ghana given hope

Three-time continental champions Nigeria were among four sides to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) without kicking a ball on Thursday.

Gabon, South Africa and Uganda are also assured of their places in Morocco after results in their respective groups went their way.

Ten-man Tunisia netted a 93rd-minute winner to triumph 3-2 away against Madagascar and book their place at the finals for a record-extending 17th time.

Libya’s 1-0 win in Rwanda guarantees Nigeria a top-two finish in Group D, and means Benin will join the Super Eagles at the tournament if they win their all-West African meeting.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s hopes of qualification are still alive after Sudan suffered a damaging 4-0 defeat away against Niger, who revived their own campaign.

The Sudanese had needed just a point to progress from Group F.

Four-time Afcon winners Ghana must beat already-qualified Angola in Luanda on Friday to remain in the hunt for a ticket to the 2025 finals.