Nigeria to suspend Twitter ‘indefinitely’

Written By: BBC

Nigeria’s government is suspending Twitter operations in the country “indefinitely”, the country’s information minister has said.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Lai Mohammed said the ban was due to “the persistent use of the platform for activities… capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence”.

It comes just days after a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari was removed for breaching the site’s rules.

Also Read  African Union suspends Mali following military coup

No reference was made to the social media giant’s decision.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The site – which was still available to users in Nigeria following Friday’s announcement – removed a tweet sent by the president on 1 June.

Also Read  Man injured in fire at Tehran oil refinery

It referred to the 1967-70 Nigerian Civil War and to treating “those misbehaving today” in “the language they will understand”.

Also Read  France suspends military ties with Mali over coup

A Twitter spokesperson said the post “was in violation of the Twitter Rules. The account owner will be required to delete the violative Tweet and spend 12 hours with their account in read-only mode”. The statement gave no further details.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR